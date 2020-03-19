Our restaurants are open for take out and to go orders and we have the info

Thursday, March 19, 2020

By Diane Hettrick

Shoreline and Lake Forest Park have wonderful eating establishments with a variety of cuisines. No one wants to see any of them go under during this pandemic.

And no one wants to give up their favorite food!

You don't have to. Everyone does take out and to go orders, even restaurants that you would not normally consider.

Reporter Luanne Brown spent an afternoon calling local restaurants to get information about ordering. She made it halfway through the delivery list, so we know there are more.

Here's a link to what she found:

https://www.shorelineareanews.com/p/dining-is-closed-but-here-are.html

SAVE that link! We (meaning Carl Dinse) are still working on making the page live.

If your favorite is not on the list, feel free to call them to get their information and email it to us: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

There are three delivery services. You make your order through them, pay them, and they bring it to your door.

Uber Eats

Door Dash





