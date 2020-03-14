Election returns as of March 13

Washington state presidential primary election

Results last updated on 03/13/2020 5:45pm

Ballots on hand to be processed 117,658

CandidateVotes% of total
Donald J. Trump64919298.38 of R vote
Joseph R. Biden54497837.7
Bernie Sanders51541135.65
Elizabeth Warren1381719.56
Michael Bloomberg1190528.24
Pete Buttigieg619894.29
Amy Klobuchar326052.26
Tulsi Gabbard123070.85
Write-in - Republican106751.62
Uncommitted Delegates61360.42
Andrew Yang60190.42
Tom Steyer33560.23
Michael Bennet18960.13
Write-in - Democrat14060.1
Cory Booker12520.09
John Delaney5430.04
Deval Patrick4830.03


