Election returns as of March 13
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Results last updated on 03/13/2020 5:45pm
Ballots on hand to be processed 117,658
|Candidate
|Votes
|% of total
|Donald J. Trump
|649192
|98.38 of R vote
|Joseph R. Biden
|544978
|37.7
|Bernie Sanders
|515411
|35.65
|Elizabeth Warren
|138171
|9.56
|Michael Bloomberg
|119052
|8.24
|Pete Buttigieg
|61989
|4.29
|Amy Klobuchar
|32605
|2.26
|Tulsi Gabbard
|12307
|0.85
|Write-in - Republican
|10675
|1.62
|Uncommitted Delegates
|6136
|0.42
|Andrew Yang
|6019
|0.42
|Tom Steyer
|3356
|0.23
|Michael Bennet
|1896
|0.13
|Write-in - Democrat
|1406
|0.1
|Cory Booker
|1252
|0.09
|John Delaney
|543
|0.04
|Deval Patrick
|483
|0.03
