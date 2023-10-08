Volunteers welcome at park restoration events this week
Sunday, October 8, 2023
|Help spread mulch at Shoreline Park
Photo by Sara Camaresi
Join the City of Shoreline’s Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline’s forested parks!
To register, visit our online portal here. We work on weekends and during the week.
No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm and we will teach you the rest. Do good removing weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!
We will provide tools. Please bring a water bottle, layers for the weather, and tough shoes and clothes that can get muddy. Bring gloves if you have them, but we also have some that you can borrow.
We will work in the following city parks between October 8 - 15, 2023:
- Darnell
- Hamlin
- Twin Ponds
- Shoreline
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
