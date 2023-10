Senior Activity Center Holiday Bazaar





Vendors - Bake Sale – Silent Auction





An error went out saying the Silent Auction closes at 3pm Sunday.

Actually the Silent Auction will close at 3 pm Saturday.





Friday and Saturday, October 21/22

10 am – 4 pm





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave NE #1,

the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.

Free parking.