Classifieds: Notice of Public Hearing Northshore Fire Department



Notice of Public Hearing Notice of Public Hearing

Northshore Fire Department

King County Fire Protection District No.16

Review sources of revenue for the District’s 2024 expense budget, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and Review and establish the District’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2024 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the District as provided in RCW 52.18.060.

Go to www.Zoom.com and select “Join a Meeting”

Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997

Passcode: 743608

Or call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782

TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of King County Fire District No. 16 (City of Lake Forest Park and the City of Kenmore):NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of Northshore Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:DATE OF HEARING: Tuesday, November 7, 2023TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heardPLACE OF HEARING: Meeting will be held at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 and via Zoom.DATED this 15th Day of October 2023.Lisa Wollum, ChairBoard of Fire Commissioners