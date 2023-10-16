Classifieds: Notice of Public Hearing Northshore Fire Department

Monday, October 16, 2023


Notice of Public Hearing
Northshore Fire Department
King County Fire Protection District No.16

TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of King County Fire District No. 16 (City of Lake Forest Park and the City of Kenmore):

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of Northshore Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:
  1. Review sources of revenue for the District’s 2024 expense budget, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and
  2. Review and establish the District’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2024 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the District as provided in RCW 52.18.060.
DATE OF HEARING: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

TIME OF HEARING: 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard

PLACE OF HEARING: Meeting will be held at Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA 98028 and via Zoom.
  • Go to www.Zoom.com and select “Join a Meeting”
  • Meeting ID: 850 4471 3997
  • Passcode: 743608
  • Or call in to Zoom Meeting at: (253) 215-8782
DATED this 15th Day of October 2023.
Lisa Wollum, Chair
Board of Fire Commissioners


