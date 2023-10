Did you miss the 6x6NW show? Did you miss the 6x6NW show?





The gallery has a selection of 6x6NW art for $36. Thank you to everyone who donated your unsold work to us.





100% of the proceeds will benefit ShoreLake Arts.





Art makes a great gift!





The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is located on the lower lobby at Town Center LFP at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.