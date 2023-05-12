Shoreline Police make arrests in two incidents of suspects brandishing a gun

Weapons and ammunition removed from home of Shoreline suspect who threatened neighbor with an assault rifle. Photo courtesy Shoreline Police.

In the first reported incident, an individual threatened a neighbor with an assault rifle (location not provided). Officers responded quickly to the 911 call, obtained a search warrant and removed multiple weapons and ammunition from the suspect's residence.





The suspect was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree.





We couldn’t have done it without the diligent and extraordinary teamwork of our Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Emphasis Team detectives, and Patrol Officers.





Guns, ammunition, and drugs were confiscated from the vehicle of a man who was brandishing a gun at a Shoreline bar on 15th NE. Photo courtesy Shoreline Police.







2 handguns (1 stolen)

Ammunition

Crystal Meth

Fentanyl Powder (59 grams)

Heroin

MDA Powder

60 Fentanyl Pills (M30's)

Thanks to the quick response and coordination of Shoreline officers, they were able to arrest the suspect and impound his vehicle for further investigation. With the assistance of the Criminal Investigations Unit and a Patrol Officer, a search warrant was executed, and the following items were seized:









In the second incident, Shoreline Police officers responded to a call about a man brandishing a gun at a bar in the 14500 block of 15th Ave NE.