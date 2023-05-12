Virtual Open House on Middle Housing in Shoreline – May 24

One example of "middle housing"

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline As part of the City of Shoreline’s update to its Comprehensive Plan, they are studying options to allow middle housing throughout the city.





The goal is to provide more housing choices in more locations for all our residents.





We would like to invite you to join us for a virtual community open house on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 to discuss what middle housing is, and how it would impact the Shoreline community.





Shoreline Middle Housing Virtual Open House



Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 5:30 – 7:00pm

Location: Zoom

Meeting Link:



This is an opportunity for us to hear your thoughts, concerns, and questions regarding middle housing. Your perspectives and experiences are essential to creating housing solutions that work for everyone in our community.

If you are interested in joining, please Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023Time: 5:30 – 7:00pmLocation: ZoomMeeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87344972726 If you are interested in joining, please register for the event . Registration is optional; however, registered participants will receive a meeting reminder and any follow-up materials shared by the project team.





If you choose not to register, the meeting information will be added to the Shoreline Comprehensive Plan Update webpage closer to the day of the meeting. We will also post a recording of the meeting to the site following the event.



Recent Changes in State Law



Washington’s new middle housing law will allow more housing units per lot in most neighborhoods in most cities across the state.





However, the law leaves it up to cities to determine what that housing will look like.





We will need to update Shoreline’s development code to comply with the law by mid-2025. Because of these recent changes, we are focusing on the different forms of middle housing like duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes and what they might look like in Shoreline.





