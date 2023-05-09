Pay It Forward Tennis Passionistas: Spring Cleaning with a Cause

If you no longer need your tennis gear, a younger player could benefit from ti

Help us collect racquets and gently used tennis clothes for the next generation of players, enthusiastic high-school students.







Look in your closet and in your drawers. We need gently used skirts, shorts, tops and jackets. Bet you have some you no longer wear.





Clothes need to be clean and in good shape. PLEASE.





It’s a true win-win. A little spring cleaning and sharing a healthy passion with “our younger selves.”