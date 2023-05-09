Pay It Forward Tennis Passionistas: Spring Cleaning with a Cause

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

If you no longer need your tennis gear, a  younger player could benefit from ti
Help us collect racquets and gently used tennis clothes for the next generation of players, enthusiastic high-school students.


Look in your closet and in your drawers. We need gently used skirts, shorts, tops and jackets. Bet you have some you no longer wear.

Clothes need to be clean and in good shape. PLEASE.

It’s a true win-win. A little spring cleaning and sharing a healthy passion with “our younger selves.”
WHEN: May 20 and 21, 2023, 8am - 9pm
WHAT: Clothing for males and females and racquet collection
WHERE: Harbor Square Tennis Center, 160 W. Dayton St., Edmonds, WA - front desk

For more information: Pamela Steele, pamela@talison.net


