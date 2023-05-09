Comics and Cosplay at Shoreline Library for comic book fans

Browsers check out the offerings at Shoreline Library comic book day

According to Popverse.com, Free Comic Book Day was the brainchild of retailer Joe Field in 2001, inspired by Baskin-Robbins' "Free Scoop Night" promotional efforts at his local ice cream parlor.





Darth Vader and R2D2 had a brief skirmish at the library

The first FCBD took place the next year, giving away more than two million comic books from just four publishers. It was such a success that it quickly became an annual event.





Time for a photo op with Captain America at the Shoreline Library

It is held the first Saturday in May, this year on May 6, 2023, at participating libraries and stores. Locally, the Shoreline Library and Arcane Comics in Shoreline can be counted on to participate.





Comic book day brings some interesting patrons to the library

The Shoreline Library welcomes cosplayers for the event, delighting fans and all library patrons with appearances by R2D2, Storm Troopers, and other characters.





Boxes of comics at Arcane Comics stretched across two storefronts



Arcane Comics, with less interior space than the library, put their offerings in a long row of boxes in front of the store so shoppers could browse at will.





Shoppers went inside the store as well to check out the offerings

Of course they have the distinct advantage of being open year-round! They are located in Parkwood Plaza at 15202 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 , across the street from Jersey's Great Food and Spirits.





--All photos by Steven H. Robinson







