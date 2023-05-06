King County Council approves sending renewal of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy to voters in August



The King County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously Veterans, Seniors and Human Services levy for another six years. The current levy is set to expire at the end of 2023. The King County Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to send to voters a proposal to renew thefor another six years. The current levy is set to expire at the end of 2023.

"I want to thank the King County Council for endorsing this critical renewal today and look forward to voters having their say in August.

"Through this levy, we can continue to meet veterans’ basic needs, build connections among seniors, and support housing affordability, healthy living, and financial stability across communities.”





At that rate, the levy would cost an estimated $83.75 in property tax in 2024 to the owner of a median-valued home in King County (based on 2022 median value of $694,000).



With Tuesday’s approval by Council, the proposal will now be placed on the August ballot for King County voters.







After the passage of the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy renewal proposal by the King County Council, Executive Dow Constantine issued the following statement:The proposal would start out at the same levy rate of $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024, and would be projected to generate approximately $564.7 million during the six-year period.