Jobs: WSDOT Lead Appraiser (PAS5)

Thursday, May 4, 2023

WSDOT
Lead Appraiser (PAS5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$67,957 - $91,396 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional to serve as our next Lead Appraiser supporting our Northwest Region (NWR), comprised of King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, and Whatcom counties. 

This position is responsible for developing scope of work, evaluating suitability, providing technical expertise, and direction, and recommending payment for appraiser consultants. 

This is an expert level eminent domain appraiser position that lends a supporting role to the appraisal division supervisor, leads appraisal department efforts, trains appraisal division personnel, performs valuations/appraisals/reviews as required, and oversees projects. 

The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Job description and application


