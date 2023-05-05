Ivy Out at South Woods on Saturday May 6, 2023
Friday, May 5, 2023
an Ivy Removal Project
at South Woods Park
Saturday, May 6, 2023
10 am to 2 pm
The term "Ivy Out" originally began as "Ivy O.U.T." (Ivy Off Urban Trees) by the No Ivy League in Portland.
The first Ivy O.U.T. program was at Seward Park in Seattle and was a collaboration between Washington Native Plant Society and Seattle Parks.
Our goal is to rid the trees of English Ivy, Hedera Hibernica, a high-climbing, invasive evergreen vine.
We use a technique called "lifesaver." This involves stripping a two or three foot band of ivy, all the way around the lower trunk of the tree.
Then we clear the ivy from the ground in a circle around the base of the tree. This technique makes the ivy in the upper reaches of the tree die and thwarts ivy's re-growth up the tree.
English Ivy can outcompete native habitat and it inhibits regeneration of the understory. Climbing stems produce root-like structures that secure it to the trees.
Ample parking is available in the Shorecrest High School lot at 25th Avenue NE and NE 153rd Street.
Come with your friends and enjoy the camaraderie with other neighborhood volunteers. Meet at the information tent set up at the platform alongside the main path.
Bring gloves, a shovel, a tarp, loppers, hand clippers, and a reusable water bottle. Join the action for as long as you have time to give. We welcome you!
The next work party is Saturday, June 3rd.
For questions, call or contact: Bettelinn Brown at bettelinn@hotmail.com
