Ivy Out at South Woods on Saturday May 6, 2023

Invasive English ivy strangling a tree in South Woods.

Photo by Janet Way Come to an IvyOut,

an Ivy Removal Project

at South Woods Park



Saturday, May 6, 2023 10 am to 2 pm

The term "Ivy Out" originally began as "Ivy O.U.T." (Ivy Off Urban Trees) by the No Ivy League in Portland.



The first Ivy O.U.T. program was at Seward Park in Seattle and was a collaboration between Washington Native Plant Society and Seattle Parks.



Our goal is to rid the trees of English Ivy, Hedera Hibernica, a high-climbing, invasive evergreen vine.



Then we clear the ivy from the ground in a circle around the base of the tree. This technique makes the ivy in the upper reaches of the tree die and thwarts ivy's re-growth up the tree.



