Hellbent Brewing's 8th Anniversary Party - June 10, 2023



Hellbent Brewing 8th Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 10th @ Noon-Midnight





13035 Lake City Way NE

Seattle WA

What’s it all about

Pay tribute to some of your favorite bands while drinking some of the best beer north Seattle has to offer at Hellbent’s 8th Anniversary: The Tribute Party, Saturday, June 10th.





You know how we like to do it over at Hellbent, we “Can’t Stop” making mouth-watering, hop-forward brews and we’re going all out for our 8th Anniversary IPA - our personal homage to the west coast style IPA.





We invite you to “Come as You Are” and rock out to 3 bands paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen (1-3pm), Nirvana (3:30-5:30pm), and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (6-9pm).





We’ll be closing off the parking lot for an extended beer garden featuring a satellite bar, and three food trucks: Tacos and Beer, Oskars Pizza, and Impeckable Chicken. Great music? Great Food? Great beer? We’ll be “Dancing in the Dark” before you know it. No cover. 21+.



Bands/Schedule





1-3pm - Hungry Heart: Springsteen Tribute



"Of all the music that has influenced local Americana singer/songwriter, Tyler Hamilton, the classic sounds of Bruce Springsteen have taken root the deepest. He is excited to finally put together his own E-street Band to play some of his favorite songs in tribute to the Boss! Catch Tyler up on stage delivering his high energy rock and roll stylings as he takes you on a Hemi-powered journey from Asbury Park all the way to the streets of his Hometown."



3:30-5:30pm - Nevermind: Seattle’s Tribute to Nirvana



“Nevermind is a Seattle based rock and roll trio that pays tribute to legendary rock band, Nirvana. Born in the heart of Seattle in the old Studio 7 rehearsal spaces they have taken the region by storm by selling out venues with a singer that can shred the mic and guitar, a 6'8" rock bass legend, and a drummer that would make Dave Grohl blush, Nevermind is able to deliver the powerful and energetic performance that captures the sonic energy of Nirvana. Come as you are and experience a performance that will take you through BLEACH, NEVERMIND, Unplugged, IN utero, and a splash zone of DESTROYED GUITARS.”



6-9pm - Readymade: Chili Peppers Tribute