Tickets on sale for Seattle Wind Symphony concert May 6, 2023 at Shorewood PAC

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Seattle Wind Symphony is back at the Shorewood Performing Arts Center for our final concert of the 2022-2023 season on Saturday May 6, 2023 at 7:30pm. 

This program is called "Destinations" - sharing an experience of different places, and how the locations and people are reflected in music.

Tickets are on sale now (General $25 / Student $10). More information at: http://seattlewindsymphony.org/Concerts/Detail.php?ID=48



