Shoreline police investigate suspicious vehicle and end up solving cases linked to Mountlake Terrace and Sammamish
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Mountlake Terrace, and recently eluded Officers in the city of Sammamish.
Two subjects were found inside the vehicle sleeping, and a after a brief struggle both subjects were arrested.
Paraphernalia and a large amount of power tools were located inside the stolen vehicle.
Both subjects were arrested and booked for several active warrants and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.
