Shoreline police investigate suspicious vehicle and end up solving cases linked to Mountlake Terrace and Sammamish

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police On April 3, 2023 at about 12:00pm. Shoreline Police Officers responded to an occupied suspicious vehicle in the 20000 Block of 15th Ave NE.





Upon arrival, officers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Mountlake Terrace, and recently eluded Officers in the city of Sammamish.





Two subjects were found inside the vehicle sleeping, and a after a brief struggle both subjects were arrested.





Paraphernalia and a large amount of power tools were located inside the stolen vehicle.





Both subjects were arrested and booked for several active warrants and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.







