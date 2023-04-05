Annual Worker Memorial honored 60 WSDOT workers who have died in work zones since 1950

A display near Capitol Way in Olympia shows 60 traffic barrels, representing each WSDOT worker who has died in work zones since 1950. Photo courtesy WSDOT.

WSDOT (Washington Department of Transportation) held their annual Worker Memorial event on Tuesday at their headquarters building in Olympia.

During the ceremony, Gov. Inslee signed a bill authorizing the use of speed safety cameras in work zones, a welcome step in efforts to keep highway workers safe.





He also named Adam Gonzalez, a maintenance worker in the Lacey area, “Washingtonian of the Day.”

Adam shared his story of being hit three times in work zones since he started at our agency in 2016.





Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar, Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste and Mike Gribner, President of the WSDOT Memorial Foundation whose uncle was killed in a work zone, also spoke.





Thanks to everyone who was a part of the ceremony and, more importantly, everyone who does their part to keep everyone safe on the roads.





During the ceremony they honored 60 colleagues who have died in work zones since 1950. They also took time to emphasize the need for everyone to do their part to keep everyone on the highway safe.