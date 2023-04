Photo by Wayne Pridemore



The daffodils are blooming on schedule in the Skagit Valley, as you can see by this panoramic photo by Wayne Pridemore.





They never seem to care when the weather changes to rain, ice, and hail. However, there are reports of snow, giant hailstones, and ice north of us, so you might want to delay your visit until the weather changes again.





--Diane Hettrick