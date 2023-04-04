Ridgecrest Neighborhood offers $1500 scholarship for a neighborhood student
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA) is offering one $1500 scholarship to high school seniors who grew up or are currently living in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.
Ridgecrest is defined by its boundaries of • 175th Street NE (North) to 145th Street NE (South) • 15th Avenue NE (East) to I-5 freeway (West).
The scholarship is for qualified students who plan to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university.
The scholarship is for qualified students who plan to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university.
Awarded funds may cover the cost of tuition and fees, books or supplies required for courses of instruction at the educational institution of your choice.
The scholarships will be paid by RNA directly to the educational institution, for the use of the scholarship recipient once enrolled.
Download scholarship application and submit it one of two ways:
Download scholarship application and submit it one of two ways:
- Submitted via email to scholarship@ridgecrestneighborhood.org - the email message must include an attachment or scanned image of the application
- Mailed to: Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association, PO BOX 55654, Shoreline WA 98155-0654
Winners will be notified on or before June 7th.
0 comments:
Post a Comment