Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center 2023-24 Preschool enrollment has begun

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Applications and interest forms are now available for preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2023-24 school year.

All Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving students from Head Start, ECEAP, tuition-based preschool, and special education. For tuition-based, Head Start, and ECEAP enrollment, children must be three years old by August 31, 2023.

Greeting new students
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Head Start/ECEAP

Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families. Learn more about program eligibility

Applications are available online: Head Start and ECEAP Preschool / Applications, or you can pick up printed applications in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133.

You can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if your family is eligible or to help with the application process. They can be reached at 206-393-4354.

  • Head Start students attend Monday-Friday, 9:00am - 3:00pm or 9:15am - 3:15pm.
  • ECEAP students attend half-day classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12:45pm - 3:45pm.
A classroom at Edwin Pratt
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Tuition Preschool

Tuition-based preschool programs are open to all. Learn more about our tuition preschool programs, schedules, rates, and more.

If you are interested in being considered for a space in our tuition preschool for the 2023-2024 school year, please complete the Preschool Interest Form New and Out-of-District Families by 12 pm on April 13.

Learn more about Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center is located at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline, WA 98133, just south of Meridian Park Elementary School.


Posted by DKH at 3:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  