Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center 2023-24 Preschool enrollment has begun

Greeting new students

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Head Start students attend Monday-Friday, 9:00am - 3:00pm or 9:15am - 3:15pm.

ECEAP students attend half-day classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12:45pm - 3:45pm.

Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families. Learn more about program eligibility Applications are available online: Head Start and ECEAP Preschool / Applications , or you can pick up printed applications in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133.You can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if your family is eligible or to help with the application process. They can be reached at 206-393-4354.