Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center 2023-24 Preschool enrollment has begun
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
|Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Applications and interest forms are now available for preschool at Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2023-24 school year.
All Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving students from Head Start, ECEAP, tuition-based preschool, and special education. For tuition-based, Head Start, and ECEAP enrollment, children must be three years old by August 31, 2023.
|Greeting new students
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Head Start/ECEAP
Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families. Learn more about program eligibility
Applications are available online: Head Start and ECEAP Preschool / Applications, or you can pick up printed applications in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St., Shoreline, WA 98133.
You can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if your family is eligible or to help with the application process. They can be reached at 206-393-4354.
- Head Start students attend Monday-Friday, 9:00am - 3:00pm or 9:15am - 3:15pm.
- ECEAP students attend half-day classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12:45pm - 3:45pm.
|A classroom at Edwin Pratt
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Tuition Preschool
Tuition-based preschool programs are open to all. Learn more about our tuition preschool programs, schedules, rates, and more.
If you are interested in being considered for a space in our tuition preschool for the 2023-2024 school year, please complete the Preschool Interest Form New and Out-of-District Families by 12 pm on April 13.
Learn more about Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center is located at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline, WA 98133, just south of Meridian Park Elementary School.
0 comments:
Post a Comment