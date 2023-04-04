Middle School Night this Saturday, April 8, 2023



Come for an evening inspired by one of our favorite films, Studio Ghibli’s “Howl’s Moving Castle”. We will be decorating hats, doing some watercolor, eating ramen, while watching this movie! Come for an evening inspired by one of our favorite films, Studio Ghibli’s “Howl’s Moving Castle”. We will be decorating hats, doing some watercolor, eating ramen, while watching this movie!

Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, Shoreline Teen Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, South of Shorewood High School

Time: 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Free to 6th-8th grade students









Middle School night is on Saturday nights from 6:00pm -10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program.



More events at





Join us on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to Middle School aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!Middle School night is on Saturday nights from 6:00pm -10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program.More events at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/shoreline-teen-center-39781181543

This event is 100% free and open to all middle school students or students in grades 6-8th.Calling all middle schoolers! Middle School Night happens every Saturday night during the school year, at the Shoreline Teen Center.