Shorecrest Interact club hosted a blood drive Friday

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Shorecrest High School Interact club held a blood drive on Friday April 14, 2023 at the high school. 

Congratulations to the members of the Shorecrest Interact club, their President, Annika Fisher and to their advisor Jacqueline Drew, who helped make it possible. 

Jacqueline is a member of Lake Forest Park Rotary and has achieved a lot in her first year being an advisor. 

In addition, three Interact students have been chosen to go to RYLA, a leadership conference for high school students.

JOIN ROTARY and make a difference in young people’s lives.
Interact is Rotary International’s service club for young people ages 14 to 18. Interact clubs are sponsored by individual Rotary clubs, which provide support and guidance, but are self-governing and self-supporting. We also work alongside Lake Forest Park Rotary. 


