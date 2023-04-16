Shorecrest Interact club hosted a blood drive Friday
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Congratulations to the members of the Shorecrest Interact club, their President, Annika Fisher and to their advisor Jacqueline Drew, who helped make it possible.
Jacqueline is a member of Lake Forest Park Rotary and has achieved a lot in her first year being an advisor.
In addition, three Interact students have been chosen to go to RYLA, a leadership conference for high school students.
