Shorewood girls' tennis team successfully sweeps their opponents

Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team

Photo by Arnie Moreno

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 the Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team traveled to play their in-district rivals, the Shorecrest Scots.

Shorewood dominated all singles and doubles matches to win 7-0 without losing a set.





They were led by undefeated number 1 singles, Rylie Gettmann, who won her seventh straight match in straight sets.





They defeated Meadowdale 5-0 in a rain shortened match and Marysville Getchell 7-0.



The team is playing a high level of tennis with consistent shot making, outstanding teamwork and great overall match strategy. They have won 37 individual matches while only losing 3.



Shorewood improved their record to 7-0 and 3-0 in WesCo South league, and stay in first place.



Shorewood will host Cascade high school on Monday April 17, 2023 and travel to meet conference rival Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday April 19th. Matches start at 3:30pm



Shorewood 7, Shorecrest 0

At Kellogg M.S.



Singles

Singles

Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-2, 6-1; Emily Lin- (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-1; Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Lilly Haessler 6-0, 6-3; Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Haneen Faraj 6-0, 6-0. Doubles