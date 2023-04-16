Shorewood girls' tennis team successfully sweeps their opponents
Sunday, April 16, 2023
|Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team
Photo by Arnie Moreno
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 the Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team traveled to play their in-district rivals, the Shorecrest Scots.
Shorewood dominated all singles and doubles matches to win 7-0 without losing a set.
They were led by undefeated number 1 singles, Rylie Gettmann, who won her seventh straight match in straight sets.
They defeated Meadowdale 5-0 in a rain shortened match and Marysville Getchell 7-0.
The team is playing a high level of tennis with consistent shot making, outstanding teamwork and great overall match strategy. They have won 37 individual matches while only losing 3.
Shorewood improved their record to 7-0 and 3-0 in WesCo South league, and stay in first place.
Shorewood will host Cascade high school on Monday April 17, 2023 and travel to meet conference rival Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday April 19th. Matches start at 3:30pm
Shorewood 7, Shorecrest 0
At Kellogg M.S.
Singles
- Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-2, 6-1;
- Emily Lin- (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-1;
- Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Lilly Haessler 6-0, 6-3;
- Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Haneen Faraj 6-0, 6-0.
- Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura (SW) def. Sofia Francescutti-Delaney Davis 6-4, 7-5;
- Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Ally Miner-Zoe Greenzweig 6-2, 6-2;
- Alex Mignogna-Emilia Romero (SW) def. Garibay-Nur Bajrai-Kennedy Powell 6-0, 6-0.
