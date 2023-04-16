Shorewood girls' tennis team successfully sweeps their opponents

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team
Photo by Arnie Moreno

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023 the Shorewood Stormrays girls tennis team traveled to play their in-district rivals, the Shorecrest Scots.

Shorewood dominated all singles and doubles matches to win 7-0 without losing a set.

They were led by undefeated number 1 singles, Rylie Gettmann, who won her seventh straight match in straight sets.

They defeated Meadowdale 5-0 in a rain shortened match and Marysville Getchell 7-0.

The team is playing a high level of tennis with consistent shot making, outstanding teamwork and great overall match strategy. They have won 37 individual matches while only losing 3.
 
Shorewood improved their record to 7-0 and 3-0 in WesCo South league, and stay in first place.

Shorewood will host Cascade high school on Monday April 17, 2023 and travel to meet conference rival Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday April 19th. Matches start at 3:30pm

Shorewood 7, Shorecrest 0
At Kellogg M.S.

Singles
  1. Rylie Gettman (SW) def. Cami Sikora 6-2, 6-1; 
  2. Emily Lin- (SW) def. Megan McMullen 6-0, 6-1;
  3.  Lindsay Rand (SW) def. Lilly Haessler 6-0, 6-3; 
  4. Sophia Serwold (SW) def. Haneen Faraj 6-0, 6-0. 
Doubles
  1. Emma Nelson-Emma Okamura (SW) def. Sofia Francescutti-Delaney Davis 6-4, 7-5; 
  2. Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (SW) def. Ally Miner-Zoe Greenzweig 6-2, 6-2; 
  3. Alex Mignogna-Emilia Romero (SW) def. Garibay-Nur Bajrai-Kennedy Powell 6-0, 6-0.

Posted by DKH at 12:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  