Plan for Fun at this Year’s Strawberry Festival

Children’s Parade in 2014. Photo by Bob Pfeiffer



This beloved annual event has been on hiatus during COVID and we are thrilled to bring back some traditions and create some new ones. For neighbors who have never attended the Strawberry Festival, expect an afternoon of live music, food trucks, kids activities, and of course, strawberry shortcake!



Children’s Rainbow Parade



This year’s theme for the Children’s Parade is Rainbow! Dress in your favorite color and march the perimeter of the park led by our very own Shorewood High School drumline. Start planning your costume and props for your wagon, scooter, tricycle, or stroller. (No bikes or pets, please.)



To participate, meet at the rainbow balloon arch on the west side of the park by the playground. Staging begins at 11:30am and the parade begins at 11:45am. The parade route is two laps around the path (parental support encouraged).









Live Music Lineup

Tom Petersen has lined up some great Seattle-based bands for the event that are sure to get you dancing. BroHamM is a funk, soul, R/B band made up of three brothers Larry, Curtis, and Len Hammond. Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew’s honky tonk tunes will be followed by Commander Mojo, a classic 70s horn rock band. All three bands were lined up to play in the canceled 2020 Festival and we’re so happy to bring them back.



Rounding out the lineup will be Whey, a Shorewood High School neo-funk band that we can’t wait to see up on stage. Between sets, be sure to pop into the library for the Friends of Richmond Beach Library book sale!



Help Us Make it Happen



Sponsor Opportunities

If you or your local business are interested in sponsoring this event, please reach out. Sponsoring offers a great opportunity for exposure in our Richmond Beach and Greater Shoreline community.

Volunteer Opportunities

From cutting strawberries to setting up carnival games, we need many helping hands. Please view our volunteer slots at this link: bit.ly/3yEg5SB The Strawberry Festival will be held Saturday, May 6 from 12-5pm at Richmond Beach Community Park. These beloved community events can’t happen without you. Please consider sponsoring or volunteering to make the Strawberry Festival a success.





Please plan to walk or carpool to this popular event. If needed, overflow parking will be available at Syre Elementary.





Scan this QR Code for more detail.



Questions or suggestions?





Email the Strawberry Festival committee at strawberryfestival@richmondbeachwa.org











