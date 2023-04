Photo by Steven H. Robinson Shoreline Fre responded to a Residential Structure Fire in the 1300 block of N 165th. Shoreline Fre responded to a Residential Structure Fire in the 1300 block of N 165th.





They were able to quickly knock the fire down, then spent time making sure that it had not spread to other areas of the house.





The Red Cross was notified and sent a team of Red Cross disaster response volunteers to provide assistance as needed.