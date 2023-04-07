Learn to paint with oil in class at Red Sky Gallery

Friday, April 7, 2023

Learn to paint in oil with Jamie Lightfoot
Come learn to paint with oil in Jamie Lightfoot's unique style, which incorporates impressionism and light with a bit of realism.

The class will take each student at their own level through the basics of oil painting. 

Students can work from one of their own photos or photos provided by Jamie. 

Jamie's demonstrations will focus on our feathered friends, but other subject matter is welcome.

Saturday and Sunday, May 15th - 16th - 9:00am - Noon, 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Immerse yourself in learning to paint. Plan to get inspired and walk away with new skills.

All levels of experience are welcome! The cost is $325. Tables and easels will be available. Students must provide all other supplies.

Register at: www.redskygalleries.com

Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.


Post a Comment

