Amharic for beginners - K - 12th grade at Shoreline Community College

Friday, April 7, 2023

Amharic for beginners is designed for youth who are interested in learning the basic phonics of Amharic letters and words. 

The focus of this course is to learn how to speak, listen, write and read Amharic. 

The Professor incorporates culturally responsive teaching and creates an inclusive classroom which highlights the Ethiopian culture and welcoming environment. 

The curriculum is taught in an interactive and fun way to encourage youth to engage with their peers. 

Students will be divided into two groups: K-5th and 6th-12th grade.

A Continuing Education class of Shoreline Community College.


Fee: $89.00
Item Number: 39136
Dates: 4/14/2023 - 5/19/2023
Times: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Days: F
Sessions: 6
Building: SL018
Room: Room 1801
Instructor: Selam Habte

