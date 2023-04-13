King County hosting online workshops for people interested in running for local offices, April 15 and April 24
Thursday, April 13, 2023
|Photo by Michael Carruth on Unsplash
King County is hosting several online candidate workshops providing information about filing for office in King County including submitting local voter’s pamphlet information, voter lists and data management, campaign sign regulations, and basic public disclosure information from the Public Disclosure Commission.
Workshops are on Saturday, April 15 from 11am to 1pm and Monday, April 24, 2023 from 3pm to 5pm.
Candidate registration with King County starts May 14 and ends May 19. Information about candidacy and running for office is available from the King County Elections Home Page. In addition, candidates must register with the Public Disclosure Commission. Link to key dates with the PDC.
Three (3) City Council positions are up for election/re-election in November 2023: Positions 2, 4, and 6. Candidates must follow the guidelines and registration dates as posted by King County (see above).
As the City's governing body, Shoreline's seven elected part-time City Councilmembers establish City policies and laws, adopt an annual budget, approve appropriations, contract for services and grant franchises.
City Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms; roughly half the Council is up for election every two years. All Councilmembers are "at-large" meaning that they serve the City as a whole as opposed to a specific district.
The mayor is a councilmember, elected by the council. The mayor sets the agenda for council meetings and represents the city on formal occasions.
The Mayor and three (3) Lake Forest Park City Council positions are up for election/re-election in November 2023: Positions 2, 4, and 6. Candidates must follow the guidelines and registration dates as posted by King County (see above).
The Mayor and seven City Councilmembers are part-time, non-partisan elected officials who serve four-year terms. Municipal elections are held in November of odd-numbered years and terms are staggered so that no more than four positions are up for election every two years. All Councilmembers are elected "at-large," meaning they serve the City as a whole, as opposed to a specific district.
Unlike Shoreline, LFP has a Mayor/Council form of government.
The City Council is the legislative body of the City. It enacts laws and regulations, establishes policy direction for the City, establishes tax and fee rates, adopts an annual budget, grants franchises, approves contracts for services, and payment of all City moneys.
The mayor is the executive branch of the city government, elected directly by the voters of Lake Forest Park for a four year term. The City of Lake Forest Park has a strong-mayor form of municipal government in which the mayor has the administrative authority to prepare and administer the budget, appoint a City Administrator, and appoint and dismiss department heads.
