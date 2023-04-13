King County hosting online workshops for people interested in running for local offices, April 15 and April 24

Three (3) City Council positions are up for election/re-election in November 2023: Positions 2, 4, and 6. Candidates must follow the guidelines and registration dates as posted by King County (see above).As the City's governing body, Shoreline's seven elected part-time City Councilmembers establish City policies and laws, adopt an annual budget, approve appropriations, contract for services and grant franchises.City Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms; roughly half the Council is up for election every two years. All Councilmembers are "at-large" meaning that they serve the City as a whole as opposed to a specific district.The mayor is a councilmember, elected by the council. The mayor sets the agenda for council meetings and represents the city on formal occasions.

The Mayor and three (3) Lake Forest Park City Council positions are up for election/re-election in November 2023: Positions 2, 4, and 6. Candidates must follow the guidelines and registration dates as posted by King County (see above).

The Mayor and seven City Councilmembers are part-time, non-partisan elected officials who serve four-year terms. Municipal elections are held in November of odd-numbered years and terms are staggered so that no more than four positions are up for election every two years. All Councilmembers are elected "at-large," meaning they serve the City as a whole, as opposed to a specific district.





Unlike Shoreline, LFP has a Mayor/Council form of government.





The City Council is the legislative body of the City. It enacts laws and regulations, establishes policy direction for the City, establishes tax and fee rates, adopts an annual budget, grants franchises, approves contracts for services, and payment of all City moneys.





The mayor is the executive branch of the city government, elected directly by the voters of Lake Forest Park for a four year term. The City of Lake Forest Park has a strong-mayor form of municipal government in which the mayor has the administrative authority to prepare and administer the budget, appoint a City Administrator, and appoint and dismiss department heads.