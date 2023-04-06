Join the Lake Forest Park Garden Club April 11, 2023 for “The Zen of Japanese Gardens”

Molly van der Burch, Master Gardener Lake Forest Park Garden Club Tuesday April 11, 2023 meeting will feature Molly van der Burch Lake Forest Park Garden Club Tuesday April 11, 2023 meeting will feature Molly van der Burch mollyvdb@gmail.com speaking on “The Zen of Japanese Gardens”





Beautiful photos taken in Japan of each type of garden will inspire you to re-create elements of these gardens here in the Pacific Northwest.



Moll y van der Burch, Master Gardener

“Sun and Shade Garden Consulting”



The club meets on the 2nd Tuesday of the month Sept. thru May.

9:30am general meeting, cookies, etc. then the speaker starts at 10:30am.

Location Ballinger and Bothell Way NE - Town Center - upper level - stage area.

New members are accepted throughout the year. Novice and experienced gardeners are welcome. Annual dues are $25.







We will explore three types of Japanese gardens – the landscape garden, the courtyard garden, and the strolling garden – and the history of each of these unique styles.