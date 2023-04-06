Marking June 17th - for the Secret Garden Tour

Marking June 17th





Given the significance of the date, celebrating the Secret Gardens Tour of Lake Forest Park, June 17th, seems like a logical thing to do before enjoying strudel and vegetables. Make it a trifecta day!



As is traditional, the 19th Secret Garden Tour will be the Saturday of Father’s Day Weekend. We cannot promise helpings of apple strudel but we can promise wonders that dedicated gardeners conjure up in their yards.





They are labors of love and the gardens are offered for your enjoyment. There will be six on display this year for viewing at your leisure, along with artists and musicians who enhance the experience.

Before or after your tour you can visit the plant and garden art vendors located at the Lake Forest Park Town Center. Tickets for the tour itself are available now on-line at



Who knows … you may find a secret garden with vegetables growing in celebration of Eat Your Vegetables Day. A bonus indeed! Before or after your tour you can visit thelocated at the Lake Forest Park Town Center. Tickets for the tour itself are available now on-line at lfpgardentour.com and the early bird catches, if not a worm, a discount. Pre-sale tickets will also be at three local businesses on May 1st.Who knows … you may find a secret garden with vegetables growing in celebration of Eat Your Vegetables Day. A bonus indeed!









By Beth WeirJune 17th has a lot to be proud of. It is the 168th day in the Gregorian Calendar, not to mention Apple Strudel Day and Eat Your Vegetables Day.