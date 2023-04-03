Cascade K-8 Community School and one Kellogg student at Technology Student Association (TSA) state conference
Monday, April 3, 2023
|Cascade K-8 and one Kellogg student at TSA conference
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
29 Cascade K-8 Community School students and one Kellogg student participated in the Washington Technology Student Association (TSA) state conference.
Advisor Becca Drury says, "they represented our schools with an incredible level of kindness and professionalism, and we are so proud of all of them."
The 30+ middle school events included Biotechnology, Coding, Fashion Design, Data Science and Analytics, Video Game Design, Prepared Speech, Children’s Stories, and many more.
Students built and raced cardboard boats, went to an Education Fair with schools and organizations in Washington and beyond, and a variety of Leadership Workshops.
|1st Place in Medical Technology
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Students from Cascade K-8 were semifinalists, finalists, and top three in a variety of events.
Coding
Finalists, Top 5: Silas Maas and Declan Stark
Finalists, Top 5: Silas Maas and Declan Stark
Data Science and Analytics
2nd Place: Semra Aemmer and Jenabel Towillis (Kellogg)
2nd Place: Semra Aemmer and Jenabel Towillis (Kellogg)
Digital Photography
Semifinalist, Top 10: Jenabel Towillis
Semifinalist, Top 10: Jenabel Towillis
Fashion Design
3rd Place: Olivia Braaten, Jenabel Towillis, Fiona Whiteside
Finalists: Alice, Erin, Adwin, Reyn
3rd Place: Olivia Braaten, Jenabel Towillis, Fiona Whiteside
Finalists: Alice, Erin, Adwin, Reyn
Leadership Strategies
Finalists, Top 5: Olivia Braaten, Jenabel Towillis, Fiona Whiteside
Finalists, Top 5: Olivia Braaten, Jenabel Towillis, Fiona Whiteside
Mass Production
Semifinalists, Top 10: Zora Barchechat, Alice Cameron, Mina Pearson, Fiona Whiteside
Semifinalists, Top 10: Zora Barchechat, Alice Cameron, Mina Pearson, Fiona Whiteside
Medical Technology
1st Place: Carlee Rollins and Luke Stone
1st Place: Carlee Rollins and Luke Stone
Off the Grid
Semifinalists, Top 10: Olivia Braaten, Mina Pearson, Nainoa Witwer
Semifinalists, Top 10: Olivia Braaten, Mina Pearson, Nainoa Witwer
Prepared Speech
Semifinalist, Top 10: Carlee Rollins
Semifinalist, Top 10: Dasia Noll
Semifinalist, Top 10: Carlee Rollins
Semifinalist, Top 10: Dasia Noll
0 comments:
Post a Comment