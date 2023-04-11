AG Ferguson wins $35 million and counting for Washingtonians from co-conspirators in chicken price-fixing case
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Fourteen of the 19 chicken producers named in the lawsuit paid $35 million to resolve claims against them. Ferguson’s office is working on a plan to distribute recoveries from this lawsuit to assist impacted Washingtonians.
Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court in October 2021. A trial against the remaining co-conspirators is scheduled for October 2024.
The conspiracy harmed an estimated 90 percent of Washingtonians, or approximately seven million individuals. Broiler chickens are used for everything from chicken breasts consumers purchase at the grocery store, to chicken nuggets and chicken sandwiches individuals buy at fast food restaurants. Consequently, the scheme impacted virtually everyone who consumes chicken products.
The Attorney General’s Office asserts all 19 chicken producers drove up the price of chicken since at least 2008, causing consumers to overpay by millions of dollars. The lawsuit asserts a widespread illegal conspiracy to inflate and manipulate prices, rig contract bids, illegally exchange information and coordinate industry supply reductions to maximize profits.
Two other states, Alaska and New Mexico, filed similar antitrust cases against national chicken producers. Washington is the first state to hold chicken production companies accountable for their roles in the price-fixing conspiracy.
The resolutions involve three of the country’s four largest chicken producers — Perdue Farms, Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride. In reaching these settlements, the Attorney General's Office considered all of the evidence in the case, including the defendants' liability, sales in Washington and the monetary harm caused by the conspiracy.
“If you bought chicken in the last several years, you paid more for that chicken than you should have because of the illegal conduct from these companies,” Ferguson said.
“This is yet another milestone in our case against the companies involved in this conspiracy — but we are not done. They drove up the price of chicken and cheated hardworking Washingtonians. Antitrust laws protect consumers when company executives conspire to rig the system. I will hold all of the conspirators accountable.”
