Just in time for Mother's Day - Saturday 4-15-2023 class in brush lettering, spring flowers and flourishes

Just in time for Mother's Day and wedding season!













Join us to learn brush lettering combined and seasonal spring flowers and flourishes. If you have taken this class before, you will learn new floral accents and practice your skills.Times: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFee: $59.00 All supplies included and you take home handmade cards and your own brush pen.On Campus - free parkingRegister here: Introduction to Brush Lettering Calligraphy (campusce.net) This is a Continuing Education class of Shoreline Community College