Aegis Living Shoreline hosts Aegis Games 2023

Aegis staff and residents competed in Aegis Games 2023

While many athletes are in the throes of preparation for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, residents and team members at Aegis Living Shoreline are already collecting their medals from Aegis Games 2023.

“Aegis Games is an amazing time for the residents and staff to come together and show their love and passion for competition as a united front,” noted Ashley Besmehn, General Manager at Aegis Living Shoreline.





Jumbo Jenga was a favorite







In addition to the core games, each community hosted two challenges.

Aegis residents took treats to Shoreline firefighters

The "Aegis Gives Back Challenge" gave Aegis residents and team members an opportunity to participate in local community service projects.

Aegis communities recognized firefighters, sorted food at a food bank, created essential bags for those experiencing homelessness, participated in beach and garden clean-ups, donated knitted hats and quilts for local organizations, and more.





During the Games, residents also enjoyed the “Wellness Warriors Challenge.” Roughly 500 residents participated in daily feats of physical and mental strength to achieve better overall wellness. More than 2,000 hours of movement were logged – that’s equivalent to 83 days of moving!



“It was quite the experience,” shared Shoreline resident John Allen. “I enjoyed using every skill I’ve acquired through the years and am looking forward to it again!”

Watch out 2024 Olympians! You could have some stiff competition.



You may have seen Shoreline residents at the local fire station delivering coffee and nibbles.

--Photos courtesy Aegis Living





Favorite activities among Shoreline residents and staff were corn hole, Jumbo Jenga, and getting everyone in the spirit with community chants.

Aegis Living initially launched Aegis Games, an Olympic-inspired event series and tournament, as a fun way for residents and team members to come together with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions starting to lift in 2021. The highly anticipated Games are now a biannual event hosted across all 36 Aegis Living communities.This year, more than 5,000 participants enjoyed 45+ events during the three-week event. With activities centered on mind, body, and spirit, residents and staff participated in everything from “Javelin” throws and ping pong to pie eating contests, mind-bending puzzle competitions, official Opening and Closing ceremonies, and more.