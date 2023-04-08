NOAA offers tours of the Okeanos Explorer on April 29, 2023



On Saturday April 29, 2023, NOAA Ocean Exploration will spearhead a public port event in Seattle, Washington, in conjunction with regional NOAA entities.





The port event will provide the public the chance to tour NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer and get a close-up look at the remotely operated vehicles used to explore the seafloor and water column, and to see deep-sea specimens, newly created bathymetric maps, and videos from past expeditions.





NOAA scientists from the region will be on hand alongside the expedition team to answer questions and share their work. There will also be informational tables and family-friendly educational activities.





Note that close-toed shoes must be worn in order to tour the ship.



Date: Saturday, April 29, 10am to 5pm PDT



Location: Pier 46, Seattle, Washington. Entrance is by the intersection of Alaskan Way South and South Jackson Street. Follow signs to the event.



Background: In 2023, NOAA Ocean Exploration will spend over 160 days at sea aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer while exploring the waters off the U.S. West Coast and Alaska.





From the end of March through April, NOAA Ocean Exploration will conduct shakedown mapping and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) diving operations along the U.S. West Coast before transiting to Alaska and spending the majority of the field season in Alaskan waters and throughout the Aleutian Islands.





