Food cart on Aurora shut down for lack of a valid food business permit
Thursday, July 7, 2022
|Photo by nikko osaka on Unsplash.com
The cart will be reopened when the inspector confirms that the person in charge of the business fulfills the requirements to secure a mobile food service business permit per the instructions online at www.kingcounty.gov/foodsafety/mobile
Since this is a licensing issue and not a food safety issue, the food cart is not named.
The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/closures
