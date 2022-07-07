Food cart on Aurora shut down for lack of a valid food business permit

Thursday, July 7, 2022

If you are missing your favorite food cart, which had been operating at 14333 Aurora Ave N, it was closed by a Public Health food inspector on July 3, 2022 at 8:00pm for operating without a valid food business permit. 

The cart will be reopened when the inspector confirms that the person in charge of the business fulfills the requirements to secure a mobile food service business permit per the instructions online at www.kingcounty.gov/foodsafety/mobile

Since this is a licensing issue and not a food safety issue, the food cart is not named.

The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/closures



