Food cart on Aurora shut down for lack of a valid food business permit

Photo by nikko osaka on Unsplash.com If you are missing your favorite food cart, which had been operating at 14333 Aurora Ave N, it was closed by a Public Health food inspector on July 3, 2022 at 8:00pm for operating without a valid food business permit. If you are missing your favorite food cart, which had been operating at 14333 Aurora Ave N, it was closed by a Public Health food inspector on July 3, 2022 at 8:00pm for operating without a valid food business permit.





The cart will be reopened when the inspector confirms that the person in charge of the business fulfills the requirements to secure a mobile food service business permit per the instructions online at www.kingcounty.gov/foodsafety/mobile





Since this is a licensing issue and not a food safety issue, the food cart is not named.





The Food Establishment Closures homepage is online at www.kingcounty.gov/closures