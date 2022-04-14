Teen Link: A help line for teens, by teens
Thursday, April 14, 2022
|1-866-TEENLINK / 1-833-6546
6 - 10pm nightly
Teen Link is a confidential line for teens staffed by teen volunteers. It's a place to call to talk to someone about whatever is going on in life, from a bad day to serious topics such as suicide.
The line is open to anyone but mostly directed towards teenagers as peer to peer instead of normal crisis lines which are adults to teens. This makes the person feel more open and able to relate to a peer instead of an adult.
Teen volunteers are trained to support callers through whatever is going on with no judgement.
The volunteers are trained by Youth Crisis Mentors who are professionally trained to assist the youth volunteers. Youth Crisis Mentors also supervise all chats and phone calls that go through Teen Link.
Often at Teen Link there are times when callers need more than teenagers to help support them. When this happens they are connected with a crisis hotline and encouraged to seek professional help. Resources for these professionals are distributed by Teen Link.
All calls and chats are made through a call center at Teen Link's office. Volunteers come in regularly from 6-10pm every night which is when the call and chat line are open.
Teen Link serves all throughout the nation and is available in dozens of languages.
More information is available on the webpage: https://www.teenlink.org
