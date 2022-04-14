Teen Link: A help line for teens, by teens





Often at Teen Link there are times when callers need more than teenagers to help support them. When this happens they are connected with a crisis hotline and encouraged to seek professional help. Resources for these professionals are distributed by Teen Link.



All calls and chats are made through a call center at Teen Link's office. Volunteers come in regularly from 6-10pm every night which is when the call and chat line are open.









Teen Link serves all throughout the nation and is available in dozens of languages. More information is available on the webpage: https://www.teenlink.org

Teen volunteers are trained to support callers through whatever is going on with no judgement.The volunteers are trained by Youth Crisis Mentors who are professionally trained to assist the youth volunteers. Youth Crisis Mentors also supervise all chats and phone calls that go through Teen Link.