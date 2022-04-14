Applications open: RNA to award two $1,500 Scholarships

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA) is pleased to announce two $1,500 scholarships, available to eligible students who are continuing their education in the 2022-2023 school year.





Scholarships are based on a theme pertaining to community and the RNA mission to “…promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.”



Students are eligible for one of the two scholarships:



➢ The Community Scholarship is for students who qualify with family income at or below 65% of the Area Median Income as indicated on the chart below.







➢ The Social Justice Scholarship is for students who have acted on behalf of social justice in their community.



Applications are now available by contacting the Shorecrest High School Career Center or online at:



Entries must be postmarked or submitted online or via email by Friday, May 20, 2022. Award recipients will be notified on or before June 7, 2022.



Eligible applicants include high school seniors planning to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university. ➢ Theis for students who have acted on behalf of social justice in their community.Applications are now available by contacting the Shorecrest High School Career Center or online at: www.ridgecrestneighborhood.org/scholarship Entries must be postmarked or submitted online or via email by Friday, May 20, 2022. Award recipients will be notified on or before June 7, 2022.Eligible applicants include high school seniors planning to pursue continuing education through a technical program, community college or a university.





Applicants must currently live in, or have previously lived in, the Ridgecrest neighborhood as defined by its boundaries of: NE 175th Street to NE 145th Street; and 15th Avenue NE to the I-5 freeway.



Scholarships may cover the cost of tuition and fees, books or supplies required for courses of instruction at the educational institution of your choice. Each scholarship will be paid by the RNA directly to the educational institution, for the use of the scholarship recipient once enrolled.



About Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (“RNA”): as defined by its boundaries of: NE 175th Street to NE 145th Street; and 15th Avenue NE to the I-5 freeway.Scholarships may cover the cost of tuition and fees, books or supplies required for courses of instruction at the educational institution of your choice. Each scholarship will be paid by the RNA directly to the educational institution, for the use of the scholarship recipient once enrolled.About Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (“RNA”): The RNA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable and educational organization.





Our mission is to inform and educate the public on matters relating to the community, and promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.









RNA hosts monthly board meetings which are open to the public. They are held on the second Tuesdays of the month from 7-9pm.





The neighborhood of Ridgecrest is just north of Seattle and just east of I-5. Its north border is NE 175th Street and its east border is 15th Avenue NE.RNA hosts monthly board meetings which are open to the public. They are held on the second Tuesdays of the month from 7-9pm. Meeting dates and locations are available online here



