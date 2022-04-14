LFP Council meeting Thursday - work session followed by regular meeting

Lake Forest Park City Council

Thursday, April 14, 2022 6pm LFP council work session and 7pm council regular meeting.





The topic for the 6pm work session:





Ordinance 1240/Amending the 2020-2022 Budgeted Positions and Salary Schedule for the Public Works Department to Eliminate the Positions of City Engineer and Community Volunteer Coordinator Positions and Add Positions for a Senior Project Manager and an Environmental and Sustainability Specialist





At the 7pm regular meeting, he council will consider four Ordinances / Resolution and one Action / Discussion item.





Ordinances and Resolutions For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1841/Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Washington Public Agency Contract with Municipal Research and Services Center for hosting of small works, consultant, and vendor rosters For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1842/Authorizing the Mayor to sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Lake Forest Bar & Grill, LLC For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1843/Authorizing the Mayor to sign a Public Works contract agreement with Agostino Construction, Inc. for accessible curb ramps construction For consideration, and discussion on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five Years Action / Discussion Consideration of Climate Action Committee membership structure











