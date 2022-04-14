LFP Council meeting Thursday - work session followed by regular meeting
Thursday, April 14, 2022
|Lake Forest Park City Council
Thursday, April 14, 2022 6pm LFP council work session and 7pm council regular meeting.
The topic for the 6pm work session:
Ordinance 1240/Amending the 2020-2022 Budgeted Positions and Salary Schedule for the Public Works Department to Eliminate the Positions of City Engineer and Community Volunteer Coordinator Positions and Add Positions for a Senior Project Manager and an Environmental and Sustainability Specialist
At the 7pm regular meeting, he council will consider four Ordinances / Resolution and one Action / Discussion item.
Ordinances and Resolutions
- For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1841/Authorizing the Mayor to execute the Washington Public Agency Contract with Municipal Research and Services Center for hosting of small works, consultant, and vendor rosters
- For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1842/Authorizing the Mayor to sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Lake Forest Bar & Grill, LLC
- For consideration, discussion and/or action on Resolution 1843/Authorizing the Mayor to sign a Public Works contract agreement with Agostino Construction, Inc. for accessible curb ramps construction
- For consideration, and discussion on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five Years
Action / Discussion
- Consideration of Climate Action Committee membership structure
