Shorewood Tennis vs Snohomish, Stanwood, and Archbishop Murphy

Shorewood co-captains Girls varsity tennis Coach Arnie Moreno

Shorewood 5, Snohomish 2 at Snohomish



Coach Arnie Moreno reminded his team before the start of the match that the Panthers were just as nervous about facing them on the courts. The Shorewood team stepped up to the challenge. The match started with all singles and doubles in very close sets.





The Panthers started strong by winning first sets in number 1 and 2 singles and number 1 and 2 doubles. Shorewood won first sets in number 3 and 4 singles and number 3 doubles to stay close.





Shorewood responded by winning the second sets at number 1 and 2 singles, sophomore Emily Lin and junior Lindsay Rand, to even up their matches. In singles number 3 freshman Rylie Gettmann and number 4 junior Sophia Serwold won in straight sets.





In doubles, Shorewood's number 3 sophomore Amelia Uran and sophomore Reese Johnson also won in straight sets to help the team to a 3-0 lead over the Panthers. Snohomish came back to win the number 1 and two doubles to make it 3-2 with Shorewood still leading.





It came down to third sets at 1 and 2 singles to decide the match. Lin and Rand elevated their game with tenacity and came through with great shots to control their opponents and win the third sets. Shorewood defeated the Panthers 5-2.





Emily Lin (left) and Rylie Gettmann Shorewood 7 - Stanwood 0

at Stanwood





The Shorewood team then travelled to face Stanwood and won 7-0 in very challenging, windy, conditions.





Stanwood is always a good test as they are usually one of the best WESCO North teams each year.





Doubles teams were led by Emma Okamura and Emma Nelson with consistent shot making and serving.





Freshman Rylie Gettmann had a strong win to help the singles sweep the Stanwood singles.





Lindsay Rand Shorewood 7 - Archbishop Murphy 0

Thursday, March 31, 2022

at Archbishop Murphy





On Thursday March 31st, the team travelled to Archbishop Murphy and also won all matches for a 7-0 win.





Doubles teams, junior Ava Lamb and freshman Mari Brittle, senior co-captain Hannah Alexander and sophomore Amelia Uran, Emma Okamura and Emma Okamura all won in straight sets.





Singles players, Lin, Rand, Gettmann and Serwold also won in straight sets to complete the sweep.





Shorewood improved their record to 4-0. They will face in district rival the Shorecrest Scots at home Tuesday April 5th.





Matches start at 3:30pm.













The Shorewood girls' tennis team had a win over Marysville Getchell last week, but were facing two strong teams from WESCO North, Snohomish and Stanwood. The team was nervous and excited facing an always tough Snohomish team at Snohomish.