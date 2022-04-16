Sale of Italian ceramics and linens to benefit sister city association
Saturday, April 16, 2022
DERUTA CERAMICS AND UMBRIAN LINENS
Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 11am - 2pm
LAKE FOREST PARK CIVIC CLUB
17301 BEACH DRIVE NE
LAKE FOREST PARK , WA 98155
HOSTED BY
SEATTLE-PERUGIA SISTER CITY ASSOCIATION
There are hundreds of items for sale including many ceramics that are hand-painted and include sets of dinner plates, salad plates and small bowls, salt and pepper sets, olive oil and vinegar sets, large and small serving bowls, other serving ware and ornamental items.
The linens include kitchen towels, placemats, tablecloths and napkins, table runners, bath towels, and decorative items.
Seattle-Perugia Sister City Association is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization. All proceeds from the sale will support association programs including artist exchanges, scholarships, and other cultural, educational and social programs. For more information, visit seattle-perugia.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment