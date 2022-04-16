Sale of Italian ceramics and linens to benefit sister city association

Saturday, April 16, 2022


DERUTA CERAMICS AND UMBRIAN LINENS

Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 11am - 2pm

LAKE FOREST PARK CIVIC CLUB
17301 BEACH DRIVE NE
LAKE FOREST PARK , WA 98155

HOSTED BY
SEATTLE-PERUGIA SISTER CITY ASSOCIATION

There are hundreds of items for sale including many ceramics that are hand-painted and include sets of dinner plates, salad plates and small bowls, salt and pepper sets, olive oil and vinegar sets, large and small serving bowls, other serving ware and ornamental items.

The linens include kitchen towels, placemats, tablecloths and napkins, table runners, bath towels, and decorative items.

Seattle-Perugia Sister City Association is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization. All proceeds from the sale will support association programs including artist exchanges, scholarships, and other cultural, educational and social programs. For more information, visit seattle-perugia.org



Posted by DKH at 2:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  