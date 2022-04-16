I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Future Mountlake Terrace station
There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension

Plan ahead for the following closures:
  • The westbound and eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am from Sunday, April 17 through the morning of Friday, April 22, 2022 to remove falsework around the light rail bridges.
  • The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th St SW will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am from Sunday, April 17 to the morning of Wednesday, April 20 and again from 10pm Thursday, April 21 to 4:30am Friday, April 22.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm Wednesday, April 20 to 4:30am Thursday, April 21.



