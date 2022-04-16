I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week
Saturday, April 16, 2022
|Future Mountlake Terrace station
There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
Plan ahead for the following closures:
- The westbound and eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am from Sunday, April 17 through the morning of Friday, April 22, 2022 to remove falsework around the light rail bridges.
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 220th St SW will close nightly from 10pm to 4:30am from Sunday, April 17 to the morning of Wednesday, April 20 and again from 10pm Thursday, April 21 to 4:30am Friday, April 22.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 8pm Wednesday, April 20 to 4:30am Thursday, April 21.
0 comments:
Post a Comment