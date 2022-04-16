Jobs: WSDOT Scoping and Estimate Engineer – Transportation Engineer 2 (in-training)

WSDOT
Scoping and Estimate Engineer – Transportation Engineer 2 (in-training)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$58,300.00 - $86,461.00 Annually

Washington State Department or Transportation has a great opportunity for an experienced engineer to contribute to the development of the Northwest Region highway construction program. 

This is a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic engineering program office; the future incumbent will have the potential to grow their career and working knowledge. The Scoping and Estimating engineer will develop scope and estimates for future preservation, safety improvement and mobility projects that form the construction program. 

From field work for site investigation and collect data, to crafting a scope and estimate for a highway construction project – this position is an excellent career path for an innovative engineer. If you enjoy solving problems, working in a collaborative team environment, and making a positive impact on transportation in northwestern Washington – this is the position for you!

Job description and application



