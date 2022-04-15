Race to be Human film event April 18, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022



Monday, April 18, 7pm-8:45pm


Documentary on how to have discussions on race and racism in the classroom, the workplace, and home to promote empathy and compassion.

Learn how we can collectively move toward equity with the viewing of the 46-minute film “RACE to be human,” followed by an informative panel discussion with Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder, Shoreline School District Equity Director.

Este documental va a tener subtítulos en español y va a haber un intérprete en español para miembros de la audiencia.

Presented by WA Family Engagement.



Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  