Race to be Human film event April 18, 2022
Friday, April 15, 2022
Monday, April 18, 7pm-8:45pm
Register for Online link
Documentary on how to have discussions on race and racism in the classroom, the workplace, and home to promote empathy and compassion.
Learn how we can collectively move toward equity with the viewing of the 46-minute film “RACE to be human,” followed by an informative panel discussion with Dr. Tanisha Brandon-Felder, Shoreline School District Equity Director.
Este documental va a tener subtítulos en español y va a haber un intérprete en español para miembros de la audiencia.
Presented by WA Family Engagement.
0 comments:
Post a Comment