Outdoor fun with a Community Scavenger Hunt through North Seattle, Shoreline, and Lake Forest Park

From line to line (85th to 205th) and shore to shore (Lake Washington to Puget Sound), join the Shoreline Museum throughout April to celebrate our community histories!





Call, email, or just swing by the museum to pick up a booklet that will guide you through six different locations across Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, and Shoreline.





At each site, answer the question in the booklet and then once completed return it to the museum to be entered for a prize!





Booklets are available free of charge for museum members and are $5 for non-members.







