Northwest Folklife is back with Hybrid Festival









Of the return, Managing Director Reese Tanimura says, “We feel a huge responsibility to make sure our return to live programming keeps safety and community care at the forefront. We are excited to welcome the summer sharing our best folklife.”

"This festival signals not just a re-emergence, but also a growth." says Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director.





“Having been virtual for 2 years, this intentional pivot to hybrid means that we can finally come together again in person, with the realization that the virtual element provides an opportunity for folx who can’t and haven’t been able to attend in the past. I’m really excited at this opportunity to transition Folklife to a more accessible format!”

The



Northwest Folklife is an independent 501(c)(3) arts organization that celebrates a global Pacific Northwest's multigenerational arts, cultures, and traditions. The 51st Annual Northwest Folklife Festival (May 27-30, 2022) will include programming that includes music, dance, spoken word, visual arts, films, cooking demonstrations, panel discussions, participatory dances, and workshops spanning 20 stages for an anticipated audience of over 200,000.





For over 50 years, Northwest Folklife has been deeply committed to celebrating the diversity of our Northwest communities and de-mystifying our differences together under one roof. Northwest Folklife believes that arts and culture strengthen communities and should be accessible for all.





Our year-round programming is produced in collaboration with over 120 different cultural partners and powered by contributions from the community, corporations, foundations, and the public sector. We are for the people, by the people.









