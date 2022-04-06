Live, in person at The Phoenix Theatre in Edmonds: Mama Won't Fly

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Join the Phoenix Theatre in person in Edmonds for the hilarious generational comedy Mama Won't Fly by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Directed by Jay Jenkins

An outrageously hilarious race against the clock begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way across the country for her brother's wedding. Savannah's problem: Mama won't fly.

This determined daughter has no choice but to drive her equally willful mother. Rising above their age-old mother-daughter issues, they forge an exciting new path for their own relationship and welcome the new bride into their delightfully wacky family. 
This comedy with all the twists, turns, up and downs of wild road trip will have you laughing your way across the country and all the way down the aisle!

Produced with the permission of Dramatist Play Service
Runs April 8th - May 1st
  • Fridays/Saturday 7:30pm
  • Sunday Matinee 2pm (No show Easter Sunday April 17th)
Featuring the on-stage talents of: Renée Gilbert, Susan Connors, Arianna Villasor, Jeannine Early, Melanie Calderwood, Elizabeth Shipman, Anthony Gaynes, and James Lynch

  • Adults $25
  • Sr/Student/Mil $20
Free Parking

ADA entrance is around the back and accessible by vehicles of all sizes, guests may be dropped off for their convenience at the marked entrance. Please have a member of your party check in with the front desk on arrival.

For all entry details visit TPTEdmonds.org The Phoenix Theatre is located in Firdale Village, 9673 Firdale Ave, ​Edmonds, WA 98020

This show is made possible by the Edmonds Rescue Plan Grant



