Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 11, 2022

The agenda for the April 11, 2022 Shoreline City Council regular meeting includes 2 action items and 1 study item.

Amend the Transportation Master Plan and Transportation Element which includes updated goals and policies. 2024 Comprehensive Plan Major Update. Begin the update of the City of Shoreline Comprehensive Plan. Amend the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Map Designation from Public Facility to Mixed-Use 1 and change the Zoning from Residential, 18 units/acre (R-18) and Mixed-Business (MB) to Mixed-Business (MB) at the King County Metro Park & Ride Facility at 19000 Aurora Avenue N. Amend the Land Use Element to add a new policy “Housing development and preservation of significant trees can co-exist with the goal of maintaining and increasing Shoreline’s urban tree canopy.”





This year’s Preliminary 2022 Docket was presented to the Planning Commission on February 3, 2022, and contained two (2) privately-initiated amendments and three (3) City-initiated amendments. Ultimately, the Planning Commission voted to recommend one (1) privately-initiated and three (3) City-initiated amendments be placed on the Draft 2022 Docket for Council’s consideration.Planning Commission Recommended 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendments:During the Council’s discussion of the Draft 2022 Docket on March 7, 2022, Councilmember Roberts introduced two additional potential Docket items for consideration. As well, one additional Staff-initiated Docket item was brought forward to change the land use designation of one parcel in the Richmond Beach Saltwater Park from Public Facility to Public Open Space. Council will consider whether or not to add these to the Docket.The City’s six-year TIP must be consistent with its comprehensive plan transportation element. The six-year TIP should include transportation projects, such as road and bridge work, as well as new or enhanced bicycle or pedestrian facilities.The City will hold a Public Hearing to receive public feedback on the proposed updates to the 2023-2028 TIP (see staff report) followed by a discussion by the Council.This report provides details on the actual revenues and expenditures for 2021 and is provided to keep the City Council informed of the financial issues and the financial position of the City as we complete the second year of our first biennial budget.