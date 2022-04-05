Gov. Inslee: That's a wrap: 303 bills delivered and done as legislative session ends in Olympia
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
|Bill signing with Gov Inslee
Some bills from the Legislature are intended for fun. On Monday, Inslee signed a bill sponsored by Rep. John Lovick establishing pickleball as the state’s official sport. Inslee and Lovick were joined by dozens of pickleball enthusiasts on Bainbridge Island where the sport was invented in 1965.
Most bills, however, bills tackle serious and urgent issues, such as the bipartisan bill to deter theft of catalytic converters. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu. Inslee also signed legislation requested by Attorney General Bob Ferguson and sponsored by Rep. Debra Lekanoff to create the nation’s first alert system to help locate missing Indigenous people.
Among the dozens of other bills the governor signed this week:
- A bill sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry and promoted by firefighters that makes Washington the first state to phase out toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” in many common products by 2025.
- An anti-hazing bill known as the “Sam’s Law” sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt that would require colleges and universities to do more to prevent and report incidents of hazing.
- Updated 2021-2023 capital and operating budgets that fund more shelters and services for people experiencing homelessness, help schools hire more nurses, counselors and psychologists, and continue expanding behavioral health services across the state and for youth.
0 comments:
Post a Comment