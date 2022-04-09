Lake Forest Park police calls

Graphic courtesy LFP PD Lake Forest Park Police Department Lake Forest Park Police Department

Weekly Calls 3/25 - 4/8





Your officers responded to 392 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:

48 Suspicious Circumstances

3 Traffic Collisions

8 Thefts

8 Alarms

4 Disturbances

12 - 911 calls

15 Welfare Checks

3 Residential Burglaries

4 CPS/APS

* While we don't typically respond to comments on social media, you are encouraged to call the non emergency number should you have any questions. 206-364-8216











