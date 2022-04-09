Lake Forest Park police calls
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Weekly Calls 3/25 - 4/8
Your officers responded to 392 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:
- 48 Suspicious Circumstances
- 3 Traffic Collisions
- 8 Thefts
- 8 Alarms
- 4 Disturbances
- 12 - 911 calls
- 15 Welfare Checks
- 3 Residential Burglaries
- 4 CPS/APS
* While we don't typically respond to comments on social media, you are encouraged to call the non emergency number should you have any questions. 206-364-8216
0 comments:
Post a Comment